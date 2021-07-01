Judy Lynn Boren, 62, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center. Judy was born August 11, 1958, to Chester Wayne Cole and Eveline Wardlow Cole. She loved her family, her grandchildren and enjoyed listening to music. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Boren will be Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Saturday morning, July 3, 2021, from 9:00 AM until service time. Bro. Mark McCoy and Bro. Jackie Spencer will be officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, James Boren; three sons, Erick Boren (Amanda) of Jumpertown; Rodney Boren of Hills Chapel; and Timmy Boren (Mandy) of Thrasher; two brothers, Wayne Cole (Cathy) of Louisiana, Bobby Cole (Teresa) of Blackland; one sister, Vickie Scott (Kenneth) of Wheeler; ten grandchildren, Zack Boren (Jordan Jett) and Haylee Boren of Moulton, Alabama; CJ Edwards, Isaac Edwards, Brayden Edwards, and Khloe Boren of Jumpertown; Alysa Boren (Seth Estes) of Booneville; Ryan Boren of Hills Chapel; Logan Boren and Weslee Boren of Thrasher; one great-grandson Grayson Estes of Booneville: three sisters-in-law, Sue Brown, Carolyn Boren, and Nancy Boren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jan James; three brothers-in-law, Winford Ray "Winky" Brown, John Boren, and Kenny Boren. Pallbearers will be Logan Boren, CJ Edwards, Isaac Edwards, Ryan Boren, Weslee Boren, Zack Boren, Brayden Edwards, Justin Cole, and Brad Boren.
