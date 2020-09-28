Mamie Boren, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born March 06, 1951 to the late Corbett and Beatrice Robinson. She was employed at Marietta, Mfg. and Golden Mfg. for 40 plus years. She attended Palestine Methodist Church in Baldwyn and Mamie loved spending time with her husband, kids and grandkids. Funeral services will be at Palestine Methodist on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Joe Coggins and Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will be in the Boren Family Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Paul Boren of Baldwyn; three children, Paula (Bubba) Thompson of Mantachie, Shelia (Brian) McBeth of Marietta and Carol (Jesse) Davis of Baldwyn; (9) grandchildren, Michaela (Jake) Kuchenmeister, John Allan (Katelynn) Thompson, Jared Thompson, Charlie Thompson, Taylor Davis, Caroline Davis, Sophia Davis, JonPaul McBeth and SaraCambria McBeth; (5) great-grandchildren, Zayden, Canaan, Orion, Alex and Rose; brother, Jerry (Jimmie Sue) Robinson of Ryan's Well. She was preceded in death by her parents, Corbett Robinson and Beatrice Robinson; two brothers and two sisters. Pallbearers will be John Allan Thompson, Jared Thompson, Joel Robinson, Roy Lee Robinson, Trevor Strickland and Jacob Kuchenmeister. Visitation will be Tuesday at Waters Funeral on Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and the body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
