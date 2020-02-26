Sandra Riley Boren, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home. She was born December 4, 1950 to the late Homer Titus Riley and the late Eupel Moore Riley. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed making pottery, painting, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday February 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Tab (Ken) Morgan of Mantachie, Angel (Mickey Sheffield) Harris of Mantachie, and Jeanie Godwin of Corinth, grandchildren; Dustin (Ashley Downard) Hudgens, Megan Reed, Chris Morgan, Mia Morgan, Madison Morgan, Marshal Morgan, Riley Morgan, all of Mantachie, and Blake Davis of Lincoln, NE, great-grandchildren; Dallila Mallette, Lane Reed, Dixie Hudgens, Jeremiah Mallette, and a brother; Ralph (Jo Ann) Riley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby W. Boren, her parents, grandson, Brandon Davis, and a brother, Billy Ray Riley. Pallbearers will be Dustin Hudgens, Mike Underwood, Matthew Rock, Ronald Clanton, and Alan Todd. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
