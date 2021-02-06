Shirley "Brownie" Boren passed away on Saturday, February 06, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was born in July 30th, 1939 to the late Dewey "Son" and Lola Hutcheson McBrayer. She was employed at Lucky Star Mfg. for over 25 years and later retired from Action Lane. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and cooking for her family. Everyone loved her chocolate gravy, vegetable soup and homemade sweet pickles. Shirley never met a stranger and was loved by so many. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a longtime member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, February 08, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with her beloved uncle Bro. Felix Hutcheson officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Creek Church Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Terrell (Connie) Boren of Saltillo and Sonya (Teddy) Bridges of Alpine; brother, Gerald (Deb) McBrayer; (5) grandchildren, Jesslyn (Brandon) Bailey, Trevor Boren, Sylvia McVey, Maggie McVey, and Luke McVey; (3) great-grandchildren, Myles Bailey, Milly Claire Bailey and Macy Blake Bailey; special nieces, Lesa, Tonja and Laine; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Buford "Buffalo" Boren. Pallbearers will be Bro. Jerry Bishop, Mark Ratliff, Reed Roberts, Ray Gibson, Brad Samples and John Samples. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family@www.watersfunreralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.