Terry Hal Boren, age 61 passed away November 13, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth after an extended illness. He grew up and lived in the Casey Creek community, attended Wheeler School and Vo-Tech. Terry worked for Riley Egg Farm in Saltillo and Plumrose in Booneville before becoming disabled. He loved yard sales, trading, working on lawn mowers and other fix-it-jobs. Services will be Sunday at 3 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Boren officiating. Burial will be in the Casey Creek Cemetery. Survivors include his brother Johnny Lambert of Booneville, 2 uncles Jimmy Boren of Fulton and Don Boren & Amanda of Booneville a special niece Angelia Lambert also a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Mae Lambert and his step-father J C Lambert his grandparents Elton and Ernie Mae Boren. Pall Bearers will be Joseph Boren, Tony Boren, John Isaac Boren and Mark Thomas Boren. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 pm until 3 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.