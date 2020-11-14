Terry Hal Boren, age 61 passed away November 13, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth after an extended illness. He grew up and lived in the Casey Creek community, attended Wheeler School and Vo-Tech. Terry worked for Riley Egg Farm in Saltillo and Plumrose in Booneville before becoming disabled. He loved yard sales, trading, working on lawn mowers and other fix-it-jobs. Services will be Sunday at 3 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Boren officiating. Burial will be in the Casey Creek Cemetery. Survivors include his brother Johnny Lambert of Booneville, 2 uncles Jimmy Boren of Fulton and Don Boren & Amanda of Booneville a special niece Angelia Lambert also a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Mae Lambert and his step-father J C Lambert his grandparents Elton and Ernie Mae Boren. Pall Bearers will be Joseph Boren, Tony Boren, John Isaac Boren and Mark Thomas Boren. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 pm until 3 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

