Christopher Michael Boring died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc at the age of 44. He was born August 19, 1977, in Birmingham, Alabama to Richard Michael Boring and Nancy Kathlyne "Kathy" McGowan Boring. He was a 2000 Tupelo High School graduate and received his Bachelor's in Business Administration in 1999 from The University of Mississippi. He spent his career in Sales. Chris married Kylie Bauder on September 29, 2007. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. He was passionate about animals and family and especially his son, Van. Chris leaves behind his wife, Kylie Boring; son, Van Boring; parents, Kathy and Rick Boring of Alabama; sister, Candice Barfield and her husband, Patrick of Alabama; and nieces, Maddie and Tanner Barfield. Visitation will be 12 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Remlap Cemetery in Remlap, Alabama. Pallbearers will be Ricky Nunnelee, Erik Goodwin, Evan Cherry, Patrick Barfield, Herbie Boring, and Luke Pearson. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Stephens and Kevin Griffin. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
