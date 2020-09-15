Carneader Borsnik, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Dogwood Plantation Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born January 9, 1931, in the Fairview community of Itawamba County, MS, to Cebie Burt and Cordelia Sheffield Trulove. She spent most of her adult life in North Chicago, Illinois, before returning to Fulton in 2011. She was a homemaker and previously worked for Warwick, Abbott Laboratories, and the Zion Candy Factory while in North Chicago. She attended Union Chapel Church of God in Fairview. She was an exceptional cook who enjoyed flower gardening and being around her family. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jim Mauney officiating. Burial will at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, Illinois. Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Ann Johnson (Vernon) of Fulton; two grandsons, Mike Johnson (Elizabeth) of Saltillo and Daniel Johnson (Sherry) of Fulton; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Jacob Johnson, and Baylee Johnson; and two brothers, Jim Trulove (Shirley) of Tupelo and Merlin Dee Trulove (Maria) of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank J. Borsnik, who died in 2008; her parents; four sisters, Ruth Kent, Dewdrop Elrod, Joyce Gonsman, and Dyann Cheney; and two brothers, Verlon Trulove and G.B. Trulove. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the Borsnik family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
