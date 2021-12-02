Buron Wilson Bost (92), passed away on December 2 surrounded by his many children and grandchildren. A man of extremes, Wilson could be stern one day and laugh at his own jokes until he cried the next. Wilson was a true American success story though you could never tell by the way he lived. Tall, slim, wise, and stoic, he was a man of few words yet always commanded respect when he added the rare remark. Wilson was a Korean War vet and retired from the E&J railroad in Gary, Indiana. Wilson will be greatly missed by his children and countless grandchildren. Survivors include his 6 children, Sheree Snipes(Randy), Ronnie Bost(Lisa), Sheila Broadway, Tommy Bost(Annie), Cathy Bost-Angle, and Perry Bost(Kristie) all of Mississippi; 19 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Rose Henely Bost; daughter, Sandra Lee Bost Garibaldi; his parents, Ebra Whitson and Mossie Grace Bost; his brother, Perry Lavan Bost; and his sister, Linda Grace Bost. Graveside Services will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2PM at Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
