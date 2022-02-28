Palmetto Community—Lillian Hortense Sullivan Botts, age 76, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. Lillian was born September 14, 1945 in Smithville, the daughter of Tremon and Elvie Weaver Sullivan. After high school, she earned her bachelor degree in education and also achieved two master's degrees. Lillian was a devoted teacher, serving at Shannon Elementary School for 36 years. Committed to her faith in Christ, she was a member of Palmetto Baptist Church where she played the piano and taught Sunday School. Lillian enjoyed reading her Bible daily and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind two children, Sandy Botts Owen (Tony) and Steve Botts (Carol), all of Palmetto; three grandchildren, Steven Owen of Palmetto, Carly Channell (Tynes) of Russellville, Alabama, and Jon Botts of Palmetto; special friends, Shirley Frederick and Betty Cross; two special caregivers, Glenda Landers and Fay Johnson. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 50 years, Billy Botts; and a grandson, David Owen. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jon Botts, Tynes Channell, Steven Owen, Don Christian, Benny Waycaster, and Chris Wade. Gary Singh will serve as honorary pallbearer. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN, 38101. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
