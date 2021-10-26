On Saturday, October 23, 2021, Jerald John "Jerry" Boullion, 79, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully at MS Care Center in Corinth. Funeral Services, with Military Honors, honoring the life of Mr. Boullion will be at 11 AM Wednesday, October 27 at County Line Baptist Church. Bro. David Shepherd and Billy Joe Wilbanks will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Boullion was born October 2, 1942 in Conde, South Dakota, the second child of Hazel Sanderson Boullion of Princeton, Minnesota and the late Laverne Nicholas Boullion. He received his education at Aberdeen Central High School in South Dakota and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. his senior year. On September 7, 1965 he married the former Mary Sue Wilbanks of Walnut, who survives. With a deep love for his country, Mr. Boullion proudly served in the United States Marine Corp for 17 years before retiring. He continued his education at the Sikorsky Aircraft School in Stratford, Conneticut where his military career as a CH-53 Helicopter Specialist began. After serving multiple tours in Vietnam, Mr. Boullion retired in 1977 and moved with his family to Tippah County. He furthered his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and was a valued employee of National Service Station and Farrow-Ward Ford. A member of County Line Baptist Church, his family will reminisce about his life, with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes, the fond memories of fishing, reading westerns and his passion for cars. Blessed with a loving family, Mr. Boullion was a devoted husband, beloved son, cherished father and loving "Paw-Paw" to his much adored children and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will continue today from 9 AM to 11 AM at County Line Baptist Church. Along with his mother and wife of 56 years, memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Amy Freels (Mark) of Walnut, one son, Jason Michael Boullion (Martha) of Rienzi, a sister, Sandra Whitcomb (Paul) of Princeton, MN, one brother, Richard "Dick" Boullion of Aberdeen , SD, six grandchildren, John Adam Boullion, Drew Hopper (Jennifer), Meghan Burchfield (Jesse), Jessica Wright (Ricky), Paige Doss (Cody) and Chelsea Freels and nineteen great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, John Nicholas "Nick" Boullion, a grandson, Jason Kirk Boullion, one sister, Barbara Hart and a brother, Ronald Boullion. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Boullion and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Boullion family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
