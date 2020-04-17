Michael Maurice Bounds, 66 of Columbus, MS passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle, Columbus, MS. A private family graveside service will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Community Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbus, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Friends may view the service the next day. Mr. Bounds was born September 27, 1953, to Annette Shempert Bounds and the late Maurice Elmo Bounds in Houston, MS and moved to Columbus 24 years ago from Winfield, AL. He was a member of Community Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. Mr. Bounds retired in 2014 as Director of Operations with Associated Wholesale Grocers and worked in the grocery field all his life. He was attended of Mississippi State and an avid MSU sports fan. He enjoyed racing cars and doing carpentery work while tinkering in his shop. Mr. Bounds was a family man and loved spending time with his family. Mr. Bounds is survived by his wife - Trish Bounds, Columbus, MS; mother - Annette Bounds, Houston, MS; daughters - Rebecca (Allen) Davis, Columbus, MS, and Carrie Anne Bounds, Columbus, MS; son - Matthew (Sam) Bounds, Moselle, MS; sister - Suzanne Bounds, Sale Creek, TN; brother - Mickey (Debra) Bounds, Forkville, MS and grandchild - Saylor Grace Bounds. Pallbearers will be Larry Taylor, Edward Rhinewalt, Danny Sherman, Larry Richardson, Matthew Vounds, Allen Davis, Mickey Bounds and Steve Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Gore, Scott Shempert, Ricky Shempert, Jeff Shempert, Max McKee, Debra Rhinewalt and all beloved nephews. Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church, 2490 Yorkville Rd E, Columbus, MS 39702
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 5:57 pm
