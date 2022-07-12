On July 9, 2022, Otis Lee Bounds, 86, resident of New Albany, passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Otis Lee will be 2 PM Tuesday, July 12 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with visitation from 11 AM to 2 PM. Bro. Doc Shelton will be officiating, and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Otis Lee was born November 3, 1935, in New Albany, MS, to the late Odis Samuel Bounds and Clara Hall Bounds. He attended New Albany School. He worked at Hall Neely Lumber, Laher Spring until closing and retired from New Albany City Street Department. He married the love of his life on February 20, 1956, the late Eddie Ruth Hester Bounds. They made a home together, and planted their roots firmly in New Albany, Ms. Otis Lee was not afraid of hard work and had many second, jobs to support his family. He knew his family was a circle of strength and hard work, founded on faith, and kept by God. A true friend to many, Otis Lee loved his family and glowed with pride talking about great-grandchildren. He loved coon hunting, fishing, working his yard, and tomatoes. Memories will be cherished by his daughter Rebecca Lyons (Glenn) of New Albany, Two grandchildren Casey Lyons and Graham Lyons two great-grandsons Jax Gannon and Macon Lyons. A special niece Diane Stepp Mason and a large number of nephews and nieces. He is also preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruby Cosper, Frankie White Sanders, Alceyone McNeely Bigham, Lucille Rhea, and Odis S. Bounds Jr. The family request donations can be directed to St Jude.
