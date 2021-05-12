Ruthie Bounds, 74, passed away Sunday, May 09, 2021, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Sun, May 16, 2021 at 1p.m. at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sat, May 15, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.

