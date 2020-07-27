Leroy Clinton Bourland Aberdeen, Mississippi Born May 18, 1922 Clinton passed away quietly during the early morning hours of July 26, 2020. He leaves behind a rich legacy of unconditional love for and generosity and friendship toward the many people with whom he was acquainted. Clinton is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Leroy Bourland and Eunice Howell Bourland of Aberdeen, MS. Also preceding him are three brothers, Harry Bourland and Hal Bourland of Aberdeen, MS, Jimmy Bourland of Columbus, MS, and one sister Addine Bourland Cooper of Jackson, MS. Clinton was blessed in life to marry Ruth Dickens Bradley Bourland and to remain in that joyful union until her death in July 1988. Clinton remarried Martha Watkins Bourland and remained in that happy marriage until she passed away in January 2019. Clinton leaves behind three children, son, Larry M. Bradley (Daisye) of Utica, MS, and two daughters, Patricia (Trish) Boudreaux (CJ) of Dickinson, TX, and Elizabeth (Libby) Pantazis (Dennis) of Birmingham, AL. He also leaves behind one sister, Jean Bourland Whitworth of Hamilton, MS, seven loving grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and numerous adoring nieces and nephews. Clinton, who turned 98 on May 18, 2020, honorably served our country for 21 years. He began his military career on October 2, 1942, when he and his two best friends enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp., and he retired from active duty in 1963 under the rank of Master Sergeant (MSG). He loved to fish, garden, watch any sports event on television, especially the MS State Bulldogs, and attend activities of his Mens' Bible Group, as a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. He was a true Southern gentleman, dearly loved and respected by all who knew him, and he will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched. We extend special thanks and sincere gratitude to Cindy Beasley, Amy Joslin, and the rest of the staff at Garden Suites Assisted Living for their love and dedicated care of our precious father. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10.00 a.m. To accommodate those who cannot attend, a virtual recording of the graveside service honoring Mr. Bourland will be available from First United Methodist Church, Aberdeen, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aberdeen First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 93, Aberdeen, MS 39730. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the services.
