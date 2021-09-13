Gail Hinds Bowden passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 66. Gail was born on the fourth of July, 1955, to Hollis Hinds and Dorothy Hinds Latch. She worked for over 15 years for Ruff Industries as their bookkeeper. Gail was fascinated with genealogy and tracing her family ancestry. She also enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fan of Alabama football. Gail leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Bert Bowden of Mooreville; three children, Kim Dillon (Jesse) of Mooreville, Marty Bowden (Jami) of Mobile, Ala., and David Melton of Mooreville; eight grandchildren, Shana, Alex, Dylan, Haley, Londyn, Payton, and Eli; great-grandson, Jayden; goddaughter, Elena; sister, Karen Patrick (Brad); brother, Rickey Hinds (Chris); a special friend, Teresa Keith of Auburn Community; sister-in-law, Bobbie Hinds; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Terry Hinds and Charles Hinds; and a grandson, Ethan Scott Priest Coggin. Visitation for Gail will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
