Nella Brazil Bowden, 65, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. She was born July 27, 1956 to the late Belton Brazil and Oni Rea Brazil in Itawamba County. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. Nella enjoyed shopping, reading, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday December 24, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday December 24 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her mother; Oni Rea Brazil of Fulton, 2 sons; Jeremy (Crystal) Bowden of Smithville, and Jordan Bowden of Memphis, grandchildren; Morgan Bowden, Hannah Beth Begner, Aden Jones, Kylie Bowden, great-grandchildren; Alexa Garcia, and Sawyer Begner, brother; Tony (Kay) Brazil of Fulton, sister; Lisa (Terry) Jones of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her father, Belton Brazil. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
