PLANTERSVILLE -- Ricky Nelson Bowdry, 60, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday@1:00P.M. October 4, 2019 at Mt Zion Community Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 @ 11:30-1:00p.m. at Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at church cemetery.

