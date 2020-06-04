Ann Sullivan Bowen, age 83, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her daughter's house in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 3, 1936 to Rufus Sullivan and Elna Tacker Sullivan in Meridian, MS. She worked as office manager at Bowen Welding Equipment. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. She was an angel among us, a joy to know, she loved people, animals, ice cream, and tomatoes. She loved playing the piano for the Lord and her church. Special thanks to Baptist Hospice, members of Friendship Baptist Church and Ebenezer Baptist Church of New York City. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Boone Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Todd Bowen officiating. Survivors include one daughter, Patty Ann Allen (Brent) of Tupelo, MS; two sons, Leslie Howard Bowen (Debbie) of Okolona, MS and Todd Bowen (Joni) of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Harry Bowles (Martha) of Corinth, MS; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Joe Bowen. Pallbearers are Brandon Porter, Derek Bowen, Shane Bowen, Devin Bowen, Braden Bowen, and Mike Yielding. Honorary Pallbearers are Lance Bowen, Jordan Bowen, Curtis Bowen, Brent Allen, Louis Burroughs, Deacons of Friendship Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
