Clayton Brooks Bowen stepped into his heavenly home and into his Lord and Savior's loving arms on June 29, 2022. He was 63 years old. Clay was born in Jackson, MS, on September 20, 1958, the second child of late Archie Brooks Bowen and Betty Jean Harris Bowen. Since 1972, Clay has made his home in Tupelo. Clay attended Tupelo High School and Itawamba Junior College. While in high school, Clay rode in Western Pleasure horse shows in the Northeast MS area, proudly showing his horse Chico and winning many blue ribbons. In June 1979, he married his high school sweetheart Nancy Louise Price. Clay and Nancy have celebrated 43 years together. Of this union, two daughters and one son were welcomed into their world, and blessing continued with the birth of two grandsons. At the age of 12, Clay was lead to Christ by his Little League coach. Clay continued his walk with the Lord throughout his life. He was an active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was the owner of Clay Construction Company; his start in the construction industry was under the guidance of his father. Clay, an award winning master builder, had over 40 years of experience. He loved starting with a set of plans and an empty lot to help create a family's dream home. Clay always said his favorite day at work was the day concrete was poured. Clay was always willing to use his skills to help his neighbor. When repairs were needed or the many times that homes were damaged by storms, Clay was quietly there helping. He enjoyed going on mission trips when building was involved. His last planned mission trip to Africa, in September 2020, was abruptly left unfinished with his diagnosis and treatments. A Service Celebrating Clay's life will be held at 1PM Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Harrisburg Baptist Church with Clay's longtime friend Rev. David Langerfeld officiating. Visitation will begin at 11AM and continue until service time Saturday at the church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Clay is survived by his wife, Nancy Price Bowen; His children, Megan Brister (Jim) of Littleton, CO, Ryan Bowen of Wiggins, CO, and Alicia Bowen of the home; two grandsons, James Brister and Jackson Brister; His mother, Betty Jean Bowen; three sisters, Beverly King of Ripley, MS, Charlotte Baker of Amory, MS, and Wendy Kalimeris of New Albany, MS. Clay was preceded in death by his father, Archie Brooks Bowen. Donation may be made to: Sanctuary Hospice House PO Box 2177 Tupelo MS, 38803 You Turn Ministries Malawi Water Well Fund (youturnmin.org) 1014 Rennard, Caddo Mills, Texas 75315
