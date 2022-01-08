Douglas E. "Doug" Bowen, 67, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Pascagoula, March 1, 1953, to Clyde and Delia Bowen. Doug was a farmer and cattleman. He enjoyed tinkering around his place and especially loved spending time with his family. He could often be heard playing country music on his guitar and was quite a dancer. He leaves behind his fiancé, Louise Turman of Tupelo; four children, Casey Bowen of Ellistown, Chad Bowen (Peggy) of Burnsville, Greg Chandler of Holly Springs, and Susan Poe of Ellistown; four grandchildren, Tanner Letson (Candi), Matt Chandler, Nathan Bishop (Rossie), and Chad Bishop; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Letson; one sister, Phyliss Vaughn (Pete); two brothers, Clark Bowen and Hall Swann (Cindy). He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Clydene Lewellen, Louann Hemphill, and Carolyn Turner Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Tony Brown Officiating. His grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
