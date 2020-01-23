68, passed away on Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. Howard Wesley Bowen was born to his late parents, Lawrence Edward Bowen and Lula Beatrice Victoria Jamison-Bowen on Oct. 20, 1951 in Holly Springs, MS. Wes was survived by his wife, Elaine Bowen. One brother; Lanelle Bowen. Two daughters; Constance Lynn Marie Bowen and Victoria Alicee Brown. Two grandchildren; Madison Noel Brown and Noah Michael Brown. One aunt; Lillie Mae Reed, and a host of cousins from the Gunn, Gavin, and Jamison families. There are a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Wes was preceded in death by; his grandparents, Johnnie and Willie Lou Jamison, and Price and Phoebe Bowen. His parents; Lawrence Edward Bowen and Lula Beatrice Victoria Jamison- Bowen. His uncle and aunt; Dr. Howard Gunn, Sr., and Doris L. Jamison-Gunn. His cousins; Willie Frank (Sonny) Gunn and Johnny (John-John) Gunn. The visitation will be Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Red Bud MBC, located in the Egypt community. The burial will follow at the Gunn Cemetery in Okolona. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

