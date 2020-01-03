Martha Faye Baggett Bowen, 77, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. She was born February 25, 1942 in Weatherford, TX to Lee Byars and Fannie Lou Byars.. She was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. Ms Bowen assisted her husband at B&E Furniture in Aberdeen. She was a Baptist. Services will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters Dawn Rollins Long (Gary) of Aberdeen and Shelly Bowen (Nolan) of Aberdeen; two sons Leroy Baggett (April) of Aberdeen and Keith Baggett (Elaina) also of Aberdeen; one stepson Kehli Bowen of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren Matt Rollins, Ridge Rollins, Bradley Bowen, Anna Kate Bowen, Sam Baggett, Sawyer Baggett and Daniel Miller and one great grandson Kayden Rollins. She was preceded in death by her parents Lee Byars and Fannie Lou Bowen, her first husband Larry Baggett, and her second husband Jimmy Bowen. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
