Olivia Beatrice Bowen, 58, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born March 29, 1961 in Leachville, AR to William Lonnie Benefield and Evie Beatrice Womack Benefield. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed helping others in need. Funeral services will be 2:00p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, David J. Bowen; one daughter, Monach Lyons of Blue Springs; one son, Shawn Carroll of Blue Springs; one step-daughter, Sherrie Carroll of West Virginia; one step-son, David J. Bowen of Blue Springs; one brother, Lenard Ray Benefield (Cathy) of Horersville, MO; and her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melinda Bowen; two step-sons, Danny Bowen and Doyle Bowen; two sisters, Linda Sue Bowen and Mary Jane Roberts; and two brothers, William Benefield and Robert Shands Womack. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
