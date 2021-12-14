Patsy Yvonne Pannell Bowen, 77, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. Born on June 28, 1944, she was a daughter to Frank James and Mattie Almeda Sartain Pannell. She graduated with honors from Ft. Knox, KY High School and she was the widow of Sheldon "Tim" Bowen. For many years, she worked for the Aberdeen Police Department starting in dispatch and retiring as secretary of the Criminal Investigation Division. She enjoyed reading and working all types of puzzles. There will be no services. She is survived by 3 daughters, Karen Little (Mike) of Hamilton, Dottie Bowen of Hamilton, and Dawn Alfonso (Sergio) of Aberdeen, MD; her siblings, Kenneth Pannell (Sandi) of Wenatchee, WA, Richard Pannell (Judy) of Alamogordo, NM, Pamela McNatt (Steve) of Nesbit, MS, Daniel Pannell (Karyn) of Whitesburg, TN, David Pannell (Trisha) of Horn Lake, MS, Jamie Pannell of Anderson, MO, and Mary Ann Neidl of Albuquerque, Nm; grandchildren, Lynne Burns (Brett), JB Little, Rachel Bowen, Adrian Wilson, and Justin Wilson; and great grandchildren, Destinee, Katelin, Asher, Desmond, Cass, Arvis, and Wynter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sheldon "Tim" Bowen; an infant daughter, Shelley Bowen; and sister, Gloria Bowen. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
