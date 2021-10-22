Peggy Gault Bowen, 84, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 5, 1937 to the late John Douglas Gault and the late Vivian Kelly Gault in Sherman, MS. She was a member of Northeast Church of Christ in Tupelo. She loved to garden, cook, and share her food with friends and family. She was beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Monday October 25, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Robert Boyd, and Jerry Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday October 25 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her beloved husband; Charles Bowen of Fulton, son; David (Jenny) Bowen of Athens, AL, daughters; Donna (Greg) McFarland of Clinton, MS, and Nancy (Anthony) Summerford of Fulton, grandchildren; Rachel McFarland, Sarah Childers (Derek) Cooper, Molly (Annon) Etheridge, Rebekah Childers (Brent) Timms, and Zack Summerford, 2 great grandchildren, and 1 brother; Don Gault of Dayton, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Dorothy McClellan, and Martha Madura, and brothers; John D. Gault, Bernard Gault, Arlis Gault, and Carl Gault. Pallbearers will be Zack Summerford, Greg McFarland, Anthony Summerford, Derek Cooper, Brent Timms, and Annon Etheridge. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
