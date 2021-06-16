Robbie Nell Bowen, 83, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at Haughton Memorial Park, Inc.. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.

