Surrounded by her loving family members, Velma Lettice Gilding Bowen, 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence in Lackey. She was one of two children born September 10, 1930 in Norfolk, England to Arthur Ernest Gilding and Enid Gladys Maria Gent Gilding. She was a resident of Monroe County for fifty years. She worked as a sale representative for Lasky's Department Store and Faye-Lee Fashions where she met and made lasting friendships in the community. Throughout her life, she was guided by her faith and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church for over fifty years. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and Licensed Diocesan Lay Reader where she ministered to the sick and shut-in of Aberdeen. She served on the Mission Committee and was the Chairperson of the Altar Guild for many years. On April 24, 2011, St. John's acknowledged her many years of service and hard work by dedicating the newly remodeled Sacristy to her. With her beautiful voice, she sang many descants in the St. John's Choir. Not only was she devoted to her church but to the community as well by serving as a member of the Monroe Regional Hospital Auxiliary as 'Pink Lady.' Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Karen Bowen Johnston (Richard) of Hamilton; two sons, Dennis Bowen of Lackey and Stephen Bowen (Jere) of Amory; one sister, Sylvia Shaw, (Keith) of Norfolk, England; four grandchildren, Brandon Bowen (Maren), Kristopher Bowen, Katherine Johnston and Karigan Bonner (Bryant); two great-grandchildren, Paxton Bowen and Paisley Bowen. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Phillip Lawson Bowen; her parents; and two great-grandchildren, Pruett Bowen and Peyton Bowen. A Requiem Mass is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Aberdeen, officiated by the Rev. Sandra DePriest of Columbus. Burial will follow at the family plot in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Pallbearers will be Honorable David W. Houston III, Honorable Robert H. Faulks, Honorable Jeffrey M. Navarro, Don Rowe, Bryant Bonner and Honorable Thomas M. Brahan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Douglas L. Hill and Eddie Arnold. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
