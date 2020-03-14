Verna N. Bowen died March 13, 2020 at North MS Medical Center Hospice unit after a brief illness. She was 73. Verna was born September 25, 1946 in Bowling Green, KY to William G. Reifers, Jr. and Ellen Gentry Reifers. Most of her childhood was spent in Chickasaw County, MS and she graduated Okolona High School with the class of 1964. She received her degree from Methodist School of Nursing in Memphis, TN in 1969 and worked as a registered nurse for over 42 years until her retirement in 2011. Verna's hobbies included cooking, cleaning, canning and reading mysteries. She also cherished her cookbooks and found great joy in planning wonderful meals and entertaining her family and friends. Verna attended The Orchard Church in Tupelo and was a founding member of Thrive, a ministry of The Orchard, a mission very dear to Verna's heart. Verna was an active and supportive member of the friends of Bill W. for the past 37 years. She is survived by her husband, Jim Bowen, of 35 years; son Michael Dabbs and daughter Jennifer Brown, both of Tupelo, MS; her son-in-law Kenny Brock (Stacy) of Petal, MS; nine siblings, Garry Reifers (Jane) of Oxford, MS; Debbie Reifers Bowie (Soren) of Batesville, MS, David Reifers (Sharon) of Columbus, MS, Joe Shoemaker of Saltillo, MS, Patricia Shoemaker Koch (Mark) of Dallas, TX, Kent Shoemaker (Sandy) of Van Vleet, MS, Alan Shoemaker of Van Vleet, MS, Drew Shoemaker (Shelia) of Tupelo, MS and Phillip Shoemaker of Saltillo, MS; six grandchildren, Erica Brown, Sam Brock, Zackery Brown, J.K. Brock, Bowen Dabbs and Conner Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William G. Reifers, Jr., Ellen G. Reifers Shoemaker, and Dr. J.H. Shoemaker and her daughter Elizabeth "Liz" Dabbs Brock. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Colby Cuevas officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM until service time on Monday only. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers, Garry Reifers, David Reifers, Joe Shoemaker Jr., Kent Shoemaker, Alan Shoemaker, Drew Shoemaker, and Phillip Shoemaker, and her grandsons Zackery, Sam, J.K., Bowen, and Conner. Memorials at Verna's request may be made in her honor to Talbot House, 2794 Boatner Drive, Belden, MS 38826. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Services may be viewed at 3 PM on Monday March 16, 2020 at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
