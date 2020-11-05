72, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Annie Bowens-Hykes was born to her late parents, Ira Dell Carr, Sr. and Annie Wise-Bowens on June 19, 1948 in Egypt, MS. She was a 1967 graduate of Fannie Carter High School. Mrs. Annie Hykes spent 20 years of her married life traveling with her husband while he was serving in the U. S. Air Force. Mrs. Annie Hykes is survived by her husband, Earvin Hykes of 51 years, of Okolona. Two daughters-in-love; Ida R. Sonnier-Bushey and Temeka. Two sons; Keith Hykes (Demetria) of Prairie and Daryl Hykes of Okolona. Three sisters; Mary Nancy Hykes of Okolona, Doris Buchanan (James) of Aberdeen, and Amanda Louise Davis of Houlka. Seven brothers; L.T. Ford, Earvin Bowens of Aberdeen, Larry (L.C.) Bowens of Tupelo, Sander "Rat" Bowens of Aberdeen, Ira Carr, Jr. of Washington, D.C., Robert Carr of Washington, D. C., and Kenneth (Winnie) Carr of St. Louis, MO. There are also four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. Visitation will be Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The graveside service will be on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Zion Springs MBC Cemetery with Rev. Nollen Elzie officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
