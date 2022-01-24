Barbara Luce Roberson Bowers, 78, of Tupelo died January 22, 2022, after a short illness. She was born July 6, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Mildred Albritton Roberson and Doc H. Roberson. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Ronnie Roberson. Barbara was a retired school teacher. Having begun her teaching career in the Louisiana public schools, she taught for nearly forty years at Lake Castle Private School in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then at Memorial Baptist Christian School in Metairie, Louisiana. She was also a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Metairie from 1979 until 2016. After having lived in the New Orleans area from birth, she relocated to Tupelo in 2016, in order to be close to family. While living in Tupelo, she was a member of Northstar Church. Barbara is survived by her two children, Michael (Jenny) of Tupelo and Ann Brown of Jennings, Louisiana, as well as three grandchildren, Natalie Bowers, Caleb Bowers, and Trey Brown. No funeral service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories maybe made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.