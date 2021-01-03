62, passed away on Tues., Dec. 29, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Peggy Jean Bowers-Clark was born to her mother, Lillie Dilworth-Bowers and her late father, Jimmy Bowers on August 13, 1958 in Monroe Co. Mrs. Peggy J. Bowers-Clark had a degree in childcare but she went on to further her career and became a Mental Health Associate. Mrs. Peggy Jean Bowers- Clark is survived by her husband; Lee Clark. Her mother; Lillie Bowers. One daughter; Daphne Clark of Okolona. One step-daughter; Barbara (David) Mcneal of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Two sisters; Shirley Bowers of Okolona and Patricia (William) Jones of Tupelo. Two brothers; Jimmie Bowers of Tupelo and Tony (Mayra) Bowers of Okolona. Two aunts; Birdie Thornton of Amory and Jewel Sykes of Nettleton. Two uncles; Willie Dilworth of Nettleton and George Moore of Nettleton. There are also 6 grandchildren, a hosts of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her brother Joe Bowers. The visitation will be Mon., Jan. 4, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The graveside service will be Tues., Jan. 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Preston Everett officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
