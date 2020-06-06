William (Billy) Scott Bowie, 91, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. He was born in McCool (Attala County), Mississippi, on August 10, 1928 to the late John Andrew Bowie and Willie Victoria McClellan. He graduated from McCool High School and Mississippi State University. He was an Accountant and retired from Boral Brick Company in Macon, Mississippi. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Columbus, Mississippi, before moving to Tupelo, Mississippi where he joined St. Luke Methodist Church. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan. During his 47-year marriage to his beloved wife, traveling was their greatest pastime and they enjoyed trips in different parts of the world with special friends. A private family graveside service will be held Today, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the Hamm-Bowie family plot at the Booneville City Cemetery, Booneville, Mississippi, with the Reverends Rob Gill and Hannah Shempert officiating. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements. Survivors include special nieces and nephews: Carolyn Greene Herting (Dave) of Mandeville, LA, Betty Burch (Manny) of Holly Springs, Vicky Griffith (Scott) of Hernando, Patsy Gregory (Bob) of Okolona, and Vann "Buddy" Stubbs, Jr. (Mary) of Tupelo. He also leaves many great-nieces and nephews: Matthew Greene (Tara) and Michael Greene (Laura) of Mandeville, LA, Jonathan Burch (Jennifer) of Holly Springs, Jason Burch (Ainsley) Burch of Nesbit, Chris Griffith (Brittany) of Hernando, Trisha Gregory of New York, NY, Susannah Whitehead (Woodson) of Memphis, TN, Caroline Mazey (Andrew) of Nashville, Erin Stubbs of Tupelo and Van "Vandy" Stubbs, III (Sara Frances) of West Point. He also leaves 14 special great great-nieces and nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Marjorie Sue Hamm Bowie and his brother, Andrew Jackson Bowie. Memorial donations may be made to Traceway/United Methodist Senior Services, 2800 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or St. Luke Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences may be left at hollandfuneraldirectors.com
