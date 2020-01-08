Thomas Edward Bowker, Jr., died Sunday, January 5, 2019 in Blue Springs. A native of Wisconsin, he was born January 26, 1979 to Thomas Edward Bowker, Sr. and Laura Miller Barker. On September 30, 2000, he married his high school best friend, Melissa Ciha. For most of his life, he worked in residential construction and had currently been furthering his education in drafting at Northeast Community College and only lacked one class before he would have graduated. T.J. was an avid Chicago Blackhawks hockey and Chicago Bears fan. He was known for his playful sarcasm, witty sense of humor, and the love he shared with his children. Together with his family, he attended NorthStar Church. Survivors include his wife, Melissa Bowker of Mooreville; two daughters, Genevieve and Gaviona Bowker both of the home; son, Gavin Reinhard of Wisconsin; mother, Laura Barker (Ron) Delavan, Wisconsin; father, Thomas Edward Bowker, Sr. (Jane) of St. Petersburg, Florida; three sisters, Tiffany Berry (Ron) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Alyssa and Madeline Bowker both of Green Bay, Wisconsin; brothers, Randy Bowker (Melanie) and Elliott Bowker all of Green Bay; and grandmothers, Julia Miller of Delavan, Wisconsin and Florence Arlene Bowker of Mount Morris, Illinois; in-laws, Barry and Carla Ciha of Tupelo; like a son, Tyrone McKenzie and his wife, Shannon and their two children, Kaleigh and T. J. of Ripley. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Miller and John Bowker, Sr. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, January 11, 2020 at NorthStar Church in Saltillo. A memorial service honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at NorthStar Church with Rev. Terry Ledbetter officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Doss, Kevin Rackley, Anthony Jones, and Skeeter Courtney. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.