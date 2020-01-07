MOOREVILLE -- T.J. Bowker, 40, passed away Sunday, January 05, 2020, at his workshop in Blue Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at NorthStar Church in Saltillo. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

