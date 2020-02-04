Helen Louise Bowles 89, went to her heavenly home on Monday, February 03, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She retired as cafeteria manager for Tupelo Public School System and she was a 4-H leader, an avid gardener and loved flowers and taking care of her yard. She was a life member of Beech Springs Baptist Church and was loved by everyone that met her. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 06, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Dennis F. Kizzire Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery. She is survived by (2) sons, Hugh Bowles (Shelia) of Shannon and Mickey Bowles (Jackeye) of New Albany; sister, Mildred Johnson of Verona; (6) grandchildren, Crissy Jheree Aldridge (Jeff), Lacie Bowles, Jason Bowles (Ashley), Michael Bowles II, Jordan Ryals (James) and Morgan Bowles; (6) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Craig "W.C." Bowles; parents, Lonnie and Gladys Stanford Allred; brother, James Melvin Allred. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
