BREWER COMMUNITY -- Helga Hammacher Bowles, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 02, 2019, at her residence in Brewer community. Services will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3 PM at Brewer United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 PM - service time at the church. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.