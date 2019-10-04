Helga Hammacher Bowles, 82, won the victory of her faith and transformed to glory from her cherished Brewer residence on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Helga was born in Schonebeck, Germany, to the late Johannes Hammacher and Charlotte Schneider Hammacher on Sept. 11, 1937. She grew up in Germany and moved to America 60 years ago when she wedded Carl W. Bowles, Jr. In 2003, Helga retired from Hunter Douglas and began focusing her energy on volunteering in the community and spending time with her family. She had an active and faithful membership in the Brewer United Methodist Church which included being the communion steward for over 40 years. Helga volunteered with Faith Food Pantry in Nettleton, at the NMMC Cancer Center, the Sanctuary Hospice House and with the Emmaus Walk program. She was known for her love of Jesus plus abundance of energy which included keeping an immaculate yard and clean house, plus sewing and cooking for others, especially Red Velvet and Pound cakes. Also, Helga was a doting and loving grandmother to her grandchildren and seldom missed any of their activities. Definitely, Helga had a profound impact on all who knew her. A service will be held at 3 PM Sunday at the Brewer United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Temple and Rev. Kerry Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sunday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors. Survivors include the father of her children, Carl W. Bowles, Jr. of West Point; daughters, Linda Bowles Deas of Brewer Community and Renee Bowles Davis and her husband, Mac Davis of Guntown; daughter-in-law, Debbie Bowles of Arizona; very special sister, Betty Kelly of Brewer; grandchildren, Stacy G. Stewart, Scott C. Bowles (Lisa), Brandon Davis (Christy), Allie Edds (Anthony), Claire Davis, Lakyn Davis, Megan Davis, and Brooke Davis; and great-grandchildren, Daphanie, Miranda, and Austin Stewart, Emma and Delaney Bowles, and John Bowles and Carter Davis. She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Lottie and Carl "Billy" Bowles; son, Carl W. Bowles, III; daughter, Kimberly Bowles; sons-in-law William Deas, Sr. and Russell B. Hardin; sisters, Vera and Christa Hammacher, and brothers, Hans-Joachim and Karl Heinz Hammacher. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Scott Bowles and Brandon Davis, as well as Chris Gurner, David Powell, Gailord Loden, Mike Dubose, and Tommy Lauderdale. Honorary Pallbearer will be John Bowles Davis. Memorials may be made to American Family Radio, 107 Parkgate Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Nettleton Faith Food Pantry, 172 Verona Ave., Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
