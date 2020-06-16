Ms. Jane Hodges Bowles, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born in Ackerman, Mississippi on February 25, 1930 to Sim Unger Hodges and Wilma Champion Hodges. She was a member of Houston First Baptist Church. She resided the rest of her life in Houston, MS where her family moved when she was six weeks old. She graduated from Houston High School and attended M.S.C.W. for one year. She went to work at the Bank of Houston which merged with the Bank of Mississippi and became BancorpSouth, she retired after 45 years. She married Clarence Farr Bowles, Jr. and they had two children. Ms. Bowles was actively involved in community activities. She loved Houston and its people and served to help make it a better place to live and raise a family. As a long time, Christian who loved her Lord, she served in most all areas at First Baptist Church to reach others to help them know him and accept his Saving Grace. Memorial Services will be at Houston First Baptist Church on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. with Dr. Daniel Herringa officiating. Graveside Burial will be at held at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Houston First Baptist Church. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Ms. Bowles is survived by her son, Dean (Laurie) Bowles of Norfolk, Va; her daughter, Julia Ellen Bowles of Houston; two grandchildren, Ashley Bowles (Ben) Jones of Farmville, Va. And Sasha Bowles of Houston; and a great-grandchild, Kaiden Elijah Stevens. Ms. Bowles is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Dot Hodges Davis. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: Houston First Baptist Church Building Fund 201 West Madison Street Houston, MS 38851 Or Sanctuary Hospice House P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
