Theresa Ann Bowles, 61, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a resident of Madisonville for the past 5 years coming from Toccopola, Mississippi. She was of the Christian faith. Theresa was a nurse and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her three grandbabies. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Shelby Hantz and Dickie McKinley; and stepfather, Donald G. Hantz. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Paul Bowles; daughter, Amanda (Jason Sims) Owensby; siblings, Darrell McKinley, Marteen Collins, Donald J. Hantz, and Clive B. Hantz; grandchildren, Ruby Owensby, Logan Owensby, and Raelyn Sims; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. At her request, there will be no services.

