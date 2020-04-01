Gladys Marie Bowlin, 86, died April 1, 2020 at the Baptist Oxford Hospital in Oxford, MS. Born in Myrtle, MS on November 6, 1933 to Alvie Vernon Robbins and Lera Knox Robbins. She was a gifted art teacher in the Marshall County Schools and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hickory Flat. She is survived by a son, Bill Bowlin (Melba) of Hickory Flat, MS; sisters, Jane Taylor of Hickory Flat, MS and Jean Butler of Arkadelphia, AR; grandchildren, Will Bowlin (Sallye), John Bowlin (Hollie), Joanna Ozbirn (Tommy), and Sam Bowlin; 6 great grandchildren; and sisters in law, Linda Wiley Bowlin of Tupelo, MS and Nancy Bowlin Morgan of Madison, MS. She was preceded in death by husband, Fielden Abston Bowlin, Jr.; sons, Robert Andrew Bowlin and James Fielden Bowlin; brother, William Knox Robbins; and sisters, Pearl Robbins Wiley and Louise Robbins Surrett. A graveside visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat with a graveside service at 11:00 am. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.
