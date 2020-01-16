WEST POINT, MS -- David Lee Box, 59, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020, at the Prairie Community in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Grove M.B. Church, Prairie, MS. Burial will follow at Chandler Grove Church Cemetery.

