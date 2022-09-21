69, passed away on Tues., Sept. 13, 2022 at NMMC- West Point. Elbert Box was born to the late parents, Fred Douglas Box and Bessie Mae Ivy-Box, on Nov. 4, 1952 in Chickasaw Co. Elbert Box is survived by one daughter; Latonya Griffin (Deandre) of West Point, MS. Four sisters; Diane Box (Kenneth Holmes) of Woodland, MS, Linda Kaye Ward of Cedar Bluff, MS, Annie Mae Montgomery (Lyndon) Sparta,MS and Lucille Montgomery (James) of Palo Alto, MS. One brother; Bishop L. C. Box of Una. One aunt; Annie Bird Smith of M Condey, MS. One sis-in-law; Jean Box of Clay Co. One brother-in-law; Dean Jefferson of Cedar Bluff, MS. and two grandchildren. The visitation will be on Fri., Sept. 23, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at True Bibleway with Bishop L.C. Box officiating. The burial will follow at Box Cemetery located in Una, MS. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
