Rev. Dabney Phillips Box, 96, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. He was born February 28, 1924, to William Riley and Cynthelia Phillips Box in Alcorn County - Mississippi. He was a retired Methodist Minister and a member of the Mississippi Methodist Annual Conference. A private Family Graveside Service will be Monday, June 8, 2020, at Peoples Cemetery. Dabney is survived by two sons: Dabney J. Box (Bobbie) of Blue Mountain, MS, Rev. Phillip W. Box (Lisa) of Fulton, MS; three daughters: Barbara George of Walnut Ridge, AR, Brenda Howard of Plantersville, MS, Lisa Barker (Gary) of Ripley, MS; eight grandchildren; several Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. Dabney was preceded in death by his wife: Mattie Inez Taylor Box; his parents; and several brothers and sisters. one son-in-law; Joe Howard. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy for the Box family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
