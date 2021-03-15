Roy Jackson Box, 79, went to his heavenly home on March 15, 2021. He was born June 11, 1941 in Brooksville to Roy Thomas Box and Martha Loraine Jourdan Box. He graduated from Brooksville High School in 1959 and married Mary Ann McBride June 27, 1959. He served as a policeman and firefighter for the city of Tupelo for 15 years and held an array of various side jobs throughout the years, as he loved to keep busy. Jack enjoyed woodworking, listening to bluegrass music, and was a member of Priceville Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann McBride Box; two sons, Tony Box (Sandy) of Tupelo and Rodney Box (Melissa) of Pratts; one granddaughter, Mallory Box Taylor (Mitch) of Memphis; one brother, Melvin Box (Verbie) of Franklinton, Louisiana; two sisters, Linda Box Mowry Hailey (Bill) of Brooksville and Brenda Box Wilder (Don) of Clinton; and a host of nieces and nephews throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Loraine Box. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, March 18, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Tim McMillen officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brooksville Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Thomas Mowry, James Darby, Mitch Taylor, Wayne McBride, Michael McBride, and Richard McBride Special thanks to the NMMC Home Health & Hospice Agency; specifically, Kim Tutor, Kimberly Melton, Sarah Martin, Jeff Lucious, Cheryl Ware, Sandra Burroughs, Annie Harp, Amanda Caldwell, and Amy Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
