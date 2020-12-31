Berlin T. Boxley, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 5, 2021 11:00- 12:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in chargeof arrangemets.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.