HOLLY SPRINGS -- Donnia Boxley, 51, passed away Wednesday, December 17, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Dimension Salt and Light Ministries Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Ayers Cemetery in Lake Center. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.

