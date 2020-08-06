64, passed away on August 2, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Joe Earnest Boxx was born to his late parents, Bessie Mae Ivy and Fred Boxx on Sept. 12, 1955 in Houston, MS. Mr. Joe E. Boxx is survived by one daughter; Makella Rochelle Lenoir of Prairie. Two brothers; Bishop L.C. Boxx (Kathleen) and Elmen Boxx both of Prairie. Four sisters; Annie Mae Montgomery (Lyndon) of Cedar Bluff, Lucille Montgomery (James) of Cedar Bluff, Diane Boxx of Cedar Bluff, and Linda Ward of Cedar Bluff. There are also three grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial chapel with a walk-in/walk-out policy. Masks are required. The service will be Sat., Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Plain Church Cemetery with Bishop L. C. Boxx officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
