Terry Lee Boxx (58) passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home in Baldwyn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, western shows, the Miami Dolphins, playing cards with his good buddies, spending time with his dog Lee and cracking jokes with his sons. He was a good man. Due to the CDC guidelines, a private graveside services will be 11 am Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Kirkville Cemetery with Bro. Chuck Boxx officiating. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Terry is survived by his sons, Cory Boxx (Nikki) of Ingomar and Cody Boxx (Emily) of Baldwyn; his sisters, Brenda Barnes, Linda Nichols, Cindy Bullock, Benita Scott and Wilma Lee Looney and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Boxx and Robert "Red" Boxx; his sister, Margaret Boxx and the mother of his children, Renae Boxx. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
