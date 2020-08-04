Betty Boyce, 83, passed away at her home on Monday, August 03, 2020. She enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. She was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 06, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Ricky Kimbell officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville cemetery. She is survived by a cousin, Judy Hooton of Guntown; friend and caregiver, Frances Long of Baldwyn; host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford W. Boyce and her parents, Loyd and Delphia Cooper Bishop. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
