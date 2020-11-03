Dolie Ethel Brock Boyd, 91, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany, MS. She was born on May 10, 1929, to Jim and Julia Rutherford Brock in Brownfield, MS. Dolie was a housewife and also worked for Genesco. She was of the Baptist Faith. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Middleton, TN. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Dolie is survived by two daughters: Lisa Wilbanks of Walnut, MS, Judy Garrett of Walnut, MS; one son: Ronnie Boyd (Beth) of New Albany, MS; seven grandchildren: Paige Boyd, Harrison Boyd, John Cofer, Tiffany Orman, Kallie Wilbanks, Guy Garrett, Jr., Rachel Hogue; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Hershel Boyd; four brothers: Marcus, Martin, Hugh, Troy Brock; and three sisters: Mildred Tuberville, Bertie Gentry, Edna Stanford. Pallbearers will be John Cofer, Keith Orman, Chris Parman, Robbie Parman, Harrison Boyd. Expressions of sympathy, for the Boyd family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
